Goodbye, Toronto
North America's fastest changing city can get exhausting.
RM
Feb 19
What is happening with the UP Express?
Toronto's most important transit line for the future is barely rolling along.
RM
Feb 17
Elevated Highways are NOT like Elevated Transit
A frequent comparison that makes no sense.
RM
Feb 10
The usefulness of transit is still unpredictable.
Too often, a conservative approach to transit planning leaves us with less rather than more.
RM
Feb 3
January 2023
Transit Services are Complementary
Time to address a very weird transit service planning habit.
RM
Jan 27
My thoughts on New York's lnterborough Express as Light Rail
My assessment of New York's newest rail scheme.
RM
Jan 20
Analyzing Toronto's new Urban Regional Rail Stations: Unionville
Putting rail at the heart of "Downtown" Markham is smart, but Unionville highlights many of the big mistakes being made.
RM
Jan 13
What if the Spadina streetcar *was* rapid transit?
The Spadina streetcar is one of the biggest opportunities for better transit in North America. Here's how we can make it much faster and more frequent.
RM
Jan 6
December 2022
A Personal Reflection on 2022
A good year with a better trajectory.
RM
Dec 30, 2022
A transit superhub lying in wait? Bloor-Dundas West
There's a lot of talk of TOD and a second downtown for Toronto, so here's the case that it should be at Bloor-Dundas West.
RM
Dec 23, 2022
How We Should Think About Transit-Oriented Development
TOD gets talked about a LOT, but what makes it good?
RM
Dec 16, 2022
What would you like to hear from me on?
I have lots of topics in my pipeline but I’d love to hear from you the viewers, what should I write about next!
RM
Dec 11, 2022
