RMTransit

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
North America's fastest changing city can get exhausting.
RM
43
Toronto's most important transit line for the future is barely rolling along.
RM
1
A frequent comparison that makes no sense.
RM
14
Too often, a conservative approach to transit planning leaves us with less rather than more.
RM

January 2023

Time to address a very weird transit service planning habit.
RM
21
My assessment of New York's newest rail scheme.
RM
8
Putting rail at the heart of "Downtown" Markham is smart, but Unionville highlights many of the big mistakes being made.
RM
12
The Spadina streetcar is one of the biggest opportunities for better transit in North America. Here's how we can make it much faster and more frequent.
RM
7

December 2022

A good year with a better trajectory.
RM
5
There's a lot of talk of TOD and a second downtown for Toronto, so here's the case that it should be at Bloor-Dundas West.
RM
11
TOD gets talked about a LOT, but what makes it good?
RM
2
What would you like to hear from me on?I have lots of topics in my pipeline but I’d love to hear from you the viewers, what should I write about next!
RM
36
© 2023 Reece Martin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing