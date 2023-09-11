A topic I don’t spend a lot of time talking about on my Substack or my YouTube Channel is nation- or continent-level urban strategy — if I may call it that. The idea is that having a series on strong cities is good for our countries and continents, especially in the face of significant challenges like affordability and climate change resilience. The concept of a “climate-haven”, or a city that is particularly well-insulated from the effects of climate change, interests me a lot — while obviously no city will emerge unscathed, some will certainly be better off.

Downtown Toronto.

Great Lakes cities, most notably the two largest — Chicago and Toronto, are particularly interesting, because not only do they have access to massive amounts of fresh water, comparatively low risks of flooding and coastal storms (Toronto is 100+ meters above sea level and Chicago is even higher), low risks of other natural disasters, but importantly — very good bones as cities!

Chicago River ferry By John Picken - Flickr: Chicago River ferry, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21696090

I can see a future where both cities have on the order of ~15 million residents, and become even more competitive with coastal metropolises in terms of their economies and quality-of-life. This would be great for both the US and Canada, and it would lead to more “city competition” where urban areas are forced to make larger investments in things such as infrastructure and affordability.

Of course, probably the thing that underlies all of this potential urban growth and economic vibrancy is public infrastructure. The most notable element of this infrastructure is public transport, where both Toronto and Chicago lag behind not just cities internationally, but in varying ways other cities on the continent like Vancouver and New York.

So what is this series actually about?

The series isn’t meant to be about climate havens or developing the Great Lakes cities. However, that is the foundation upon which I plan to build: Chicago and Toronto have huge potential and can learn a lot from one another.

However, today things are vastly different in the two cities. Toronto’s rapid transit system — while quite a bit smaller than Chicago’s — is far better used, and its rapid expansion means that it will be similarly large to Chicago’s network when the currently under-construction projects complete, Toronto also has the streetcar network, GO transit — which is being completely overhauled, and a very strong bus system both municipally and regionally. I also plan to highlight the incredible difference in quality