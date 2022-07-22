Cycling is a breath of fresh air for transit supporters.
Transit supporters should be onboard with big changes to how local travel happens in our communities.
Transit is hard. While you can build a great system with some buses and paint, the kind of transit network that enables a truly incredible level of accessibility for a large city requires a lot of infrastructure. Not only does this require a lot of public support, but it takes time and costs a lot of money, even in places like Spain and Korea that usual…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.