A few weeks ago, my Twitter timeline got filled up with talk from Alstom of its Coradia iLint hydrogen multiple unit train driving nearly 1200 kilometres on onboard hydrogen, and this raised a question that I’ve always found interesting — does hydrogen for trains (or other vehicles) actually make any sense? Why are we still so fixated on it while batteries are showing so much promise?

My thesis is that our mobility future does have hydrogen as a part of it, but that it’s also important to acknowledge where it makes sense when compared to other zero-emissions energy technologies, and well, to stop calling hydrogen zero-emissions, because it does have emissions — just not harmful ones!