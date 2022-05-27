Electric Buses are awesome
Sometimes the smallest things can have the most noticeable impact
If you follow me on social media, you’ll probably know that I was in Ottawa a few weeks ago to check out progress on Ottawa’s Line 1 East and West expansion projects. But, unexpectedly, one of the highlights of the trip was... getting back on a New Flyer XE40 electric bus (New Flyer has made basically all the electric buses I’ve regularly used in my lif…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.