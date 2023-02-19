Hey there, if you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’ve subscribed to the Substack, for which I am very thankful. People directly supporting my writing as well as the videos I’ve made over the past 5+ years are one of the main reasons I’ve been able to do what I love and shed light on public transport — which is one of the most important tools we have for effecting environmental, social, affordability and urban development changes in our cities.

MARS remains one of my favorite developments in the city.

Usually I only write articles on Substack for Fridays, and those will continue of course, but I do like the idea of also writing additional articles from time to time, some of which will be about content creation, and some will be more personal — and this is one of those.

Toronto has been my home for around ten years, and it’s been a pretty great time on balance. I’ve met a lot of amazing people, spent several years getting a degree at the UofT, and I’ve gotten intimately familiar with the public transport system. I’ve actually also lived at over 5 different addresses in the city, so I think I can fairly say I’ve seen more of the city than many people who have lived here longer.

Part of seeing the city has been walking it, and I’ve walked a plurality of the streets from Etobicoke to Scarborough and of course in the old city. I’d like to say I am familiar with a lot of the problems in the city, as most residents are — but I would also say I try to be familiar with the bright spots, of which there really are many.

However, the dark bits are becoming harder and harder to deal with. Rent in this city is high, and what’s worse than the raw cost of rent is that you are likely not getting a very big place for your hard-earned money - that makes doing creative work hard, and good luck finding an affordable studio space. It also often feels that the city is dead set on making sure that if you do not feel welcome if you aren’t in a car, even if you can live functionally basically anywhere in Toronto without one. The fact of the issue is, walking and cycling feels unsafe, often even in the city’s most people-friendly neighborhoods, and even just basic things like the way development is oriented often suggests a car is the way you should arrive. Now, of course, all of these things are getting better — but not fast enough, and if I get run down by a car (something which has nearly happened a few times) it’s going to be very hard for me to write and make videos or be there for my family!

There’s of course an interplay between this and YouTube as a job. YouTube can certainly be fun and fulfilling as I discussed here:

But it’s also incredibly draining, because to an extent almost unparalleled in other jobs I have seen, your income is tightly linked to your output, and I find myself constantly operating at 100% because of the psychology of this. The managerial aspect of YouTube — replying to comments and emails and strategizing — is also very tiresome and feels like it only ever increases as a channel grows.

The interplay with Toronto here is interesting too. In a more affordable city where the stress of making rent and keeping the lights on wasn’t a huge issue, then YouTube might be less stressful.

What’s also interesting is that while I know a couple other YouTubers living in other cities like Vancouver, and Montreal I don’t really know any other Toronto based YouTubers, which I think might have made a difference for me here. At the same time, despite the “business friendly” talk of recent political leadership, the sense I get both personally and from small businesses I sometimes visit is that the big businesses are those who truly benefit the most. Hiring people to help you as a small business or freelancer is very hard when they also need to pay the crazy high rent in Toronto.

There’s also the issue of wanting to contribute to the city but, not feeling super able to. I discussed in a previous post the deep frustration that I, and really anyone, feels when they have achieved a certain status in their craft — but, they have to leave their home for that to be recognized. Now, I have had some opportunities in Toronto for sure, and I am thankful for them, but they hardly feel like what one might expect having lived in the city so long. To some extent this feels organizational, and I do have a few more very interesting opportunities coming up soon which I am thankful for — but it’s something I feel broadly in the city. Nonetheless, things change with time, so perhaps they will improve in the coming years.

Toronto just often feels like a place where there is little interest in addressing what would be seen as problems by most citizens, but which are not for those making the decisions. For example, Toronto’s subway and streetcar wayfinding is bad, as those visiting in the city frequently remind me (on top of my own frequent discussion of it), but there appears to not really be any serious plan to fix this. There is a satisfaction around mediocrity for some, that is active inconvenience for others. Even when a problem is wide reaching and obvious, it’s allowed to continue. For example, the roads are in bad condition and lots of people from cyclists to drivers to transit riders complain about it — but nothing much seems to change, including our approach to building new streets. The same thing could be said for the condition of the parks, or of waste receptacles, or of our insistence on overhead power lines everywhere.

The frustration I feel because of this makes me think of Not Just Bikes, and the frustration the channel exudes at places in North America. While the particular details are not something I always agree on, what is clear is that it’s hard to stay in a place that you care about and that has huge potential and see it just mostly stagnant. And while Toronto obviously isn’t stagnant in many ways — people notice relative change. If the city is getting larger faster than it’s getting better, then that’s bound to lead to frustration. Of course, this doesn’t mean most people should feel a desire to leave the city, I just think it’s a particularly powerful push factor for those who are passionate about it.

And then there is the recent political chaos. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but what I will say is that while I sometimes think people take the day to day of politics and politicians a little too seriously, there are some really concerning things that we’ve seen as of late.

So, I am leaving. It wasn’t an easy decision, but my lease is up and so it seems to be a sensible time.

Of course as always I will still be covering Toronto regularly — as well as the usual blend of cities in Canada and around the world. Toronto is still, without a doubt, the most interesting city for public transport expansion in North America right now. But some distance will probably help provide perspective and let me feel like I have the space to work on other projects, which I really wanted to do this year.

YouTube is of course still a thing, and as I always say when I make a change like this — moving won’t really change my content. I have enough photos and video of Toronto to make videos about it for what feels like a century. That being said, while YouTube is still super important to me, everyone knows that it’s a fairly risky proposition. The website has been among the most stable in the social media space, but that doesn’t say anything about the future, and I am not a big fan of the short video trend — which feels like just that a trend meant to be more clickable and less meaningful.

So what are these other projects? Diversification? Well, sort of…

For one, I am working on a book about public transportation, which is certainly mentally taxing because I have been trying to write 1000 words of it every day. I might slow down this rate if it proves too much, but like everything I do I want it to be comprehensive!

Of course, I am also working on my Substack. The nice thing about it in many ways is that you can say more — both in a pure volume sense, but also because it’s for a much more passionate and niche community than YouTube. While Substack will never have all the visual attractiveness of YouTube, reading is really valuable! At the same time, not having to collect footage of everything I talk about feels very freeing — with the understanding from the audience that they might have to use Google or their imagination a bit more, than with YouTube.

I’m also trying to be more open to other opportunities, I am not sure what all of these are or might be yet, but often the most interesting things in life find you rather than the other way around. Perhaps I’ll go back to school, or do something else interesting! Life is long, and there is so much to learn!

Anyways, thank you as always for the support — there are many great videos and articles to come. And better public transport for the world, and Toronto in particular.



(In the meantime, who knows where I go next . . . )