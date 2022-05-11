How a misplaced transit line can teach us about prioritizing infrastructure projects
Where we build is often just as important as what we build
As a computer scientist, one of the things you spend a lot of time thinking about is allocating resources and determining the best way to execute tasks or tackle problems to maximize efficiency, which is obviously also a big issue in transit, urban planning, and the deployment of infrastructure.
Allocation of transit infrastructure, at least in my experi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.