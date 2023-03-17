Imperfect Progress is Still Progress
It's easy to be cynical about the progress happening in our cities, and sometimes the understanding of it is lacking. But, the change is tangible!
Whenever I return to a city after an absence, I am always surprised by how much has changed. I think it’s quite natural that when you become comfortable in a place (whether that be physical or metaphorical), you begin to pay less attention to the details and the margins.
In 2023, we have grown really accustomed to incredibly r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.