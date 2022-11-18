I hate the lack of platform screen doors here, and that's just the start...
North America has a long way to go to understand how to make transit universally appealing.
One of the most frustrating comments I see (often from seemingly transit supportive people/urbanists) when someone proposes a standard feature of modern public transit be implemented in North America is…
It’s unnecessary
It wouldn’t work here
The benefits are overplayed
Thats only for niche group of people . . . a,b,c
The transit agency says . . . x,y,z
We ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.