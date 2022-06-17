More Parks that Integrate Transit Please!
Toronto's new CIBC Square Park is a great example of incorporating the things that make the city work into a park.
I have been really excited for the “The Park at CIBC SQUARE” in Toronto ever since it was announced. This piece is going to hinge on this project, so let me start by giving you some background on it, it’s quite interesting!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.