Ridesharing has been good for urbanism.
Despite all of the problems, I think ridesharing has been a net positive.
Years ago, I made a video talking about ridesharing being a good thing for urbanism, and I stand by that. So in today’s article I wanted to touch on the topic again and provide some potentially bolder claims — including that ridesharing is probably a net positive even for public transit use, particularly in countries like Canada and the US.
