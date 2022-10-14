Superfrequency
I’ve been in Vancouver for the past week, and it’s been an excellent reminder of the power of transit frequency, particularly on rail systems. This won't be a usual length post since I'm on vacation, but it will probably be the first of a few on this topic!
We often talk about transit frequency in terms of it being a basic necessity for good transit serv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.