I was in Ottawa recently and much earlier this year for a few construction-related tours, and sometimes I wonder what the future holds, transit-wise, for the city.

Historically, Ottawa’s Transitway BRT system was really quite good: It was twenty-four hours, fast, frequent, and it went almost anywhere you could want. And while it certainly wasn’t sexy, the current rail system just isn’t doing all of those things quite yet.

An Ottawa O-Train Confederation Line light rail vehicle.

Ultimately, Ottawa was always a city that had a really respectable transit system, with a lot of those features being things you’d expect only in bigger cities in Canada. One of the great features of Canada is that it has a lot of sizeable, good cities with attractive transit systems, and with all of its local growth and the growth of Ontario and Quebec in general, Ottawa seems to have the potential to become a Vancouver-sized metro area in a few decades — which is promising and could give the O-Train a much needed boost in ridership.