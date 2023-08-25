If you like to follow me on a more regular basis, I am mostly moving over to Mastodon from Twitter. I know Mastodon is not as straightforward as it should be but, they’ve fixed a lot of stuff and if you join via the iOS app it’s surprisingly easy! It also means not putting another billionaire in charge of an important public social platform, and unlike Bluesky it feels fresh! I don’t really want a Twitter replacement, I want something that can be better!

Here's my profile!



The 10 years from 2015 to 2025 have been quite the wild ride for transit in Canada. We’ve got the Evergreen SkyTrain extension, the York Spadina Subway extension, Waterloo ION, O-Train Line 1 (hopefully we can get that one sorted out), and the REM! And we will likely see a few more major projects like the Edmonton Valley line, the Eglinton, Finch, and Hurontario lines in the GTHA, and more REM open before 2025.

That’s a ton of new transit, and yet the next 10 years are set to be even more exciting. Montreal and Toronto will see new subway extensions and lines, Vancouver will finally have it’s Broadway subway and the Surrey SkyTrain extension, both Calgary and Edmonton will see significant light rail expansion, and Hamilton will get a tram route - we might even see the beginnings of high speed rail!

But, there’s one project that has been on my mind a lot lately, and that’s the Quebec City tram.

If you aren’t familiar, French cities and French rail manufacturer Alstom are really leading the renaissance of trams in Europe, with many newly built lines in Paris and also in tons of small provincial French cities (including a bunch smaller than Quebec City). I’ve been quietly hoping some of that French tramway building expertise would cross the Atlantic for a long time, because while Ontario will soon have tram routes in more than 5 cities, Quebec still has a single electric rail system — Montreal’s Metro and now REM!

So what makes the modern French tramways worth emulating? Well, for one, the systems are everywhere… Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Bordeaux, Le Mans, Nice, and on and on — More than 15 modern tram systems have been built in France in the last 30 years. If Canada was building trams in cities of the same size as France, Halifax, Winnipeg, London, Saskatoon, and many more cities would have electric rail routes.

As I mentioned, Ontario is kind of going wild building “LRT” routes all over the place (not always in the most appropriate contexts), but the projects in that province lack some of the thoughtful touches of the modern French tramways — which basically all use Alstom vehicles and good looking ones at that:

Rouen Tramway By Cheng-en Cheng - https://www.flickr.com/photos/rail02000/49142639802/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=110679474

Marseille Tramway By Fr.Latreille - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3888683

Tours Tramway By Cramos - Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28142535

By comparison, the vehicles used in Ontario projects (and those in the rest of the country) are just… meh. They’re okay and they do the job, but they aren’t going to turn heads. Of course, turning heads is not a primary objective of public transport, but a system that instills civic pride and looks good is a real asset to a city.

The French tramways also tend to have superb urban design (remade streets and public spaces near the line), lightweight overhead wires (or sometimes Alstom’s APS third rail system), as well as really well thought out stops with all the amenities you would expect and finishings that looks good even with wear.

A Stop on T9 in Paris Par Chabe01 — Travail personnel, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97711355

Best of all, the new routes tend to have really good wayfinding and “digital enablement”, so you have good on-tram wayfinding with full LCDs and lots of information in lots of cases, and also really good “next-tram” screens at stops. My point here is just that the execution of these projects is really excellent, and just a cut above the basic and often industrial feeling design of projects in Canada.

A stop on the Waterloo, ION line.

What excites me about the Quebec City Tram is that it seems like it might change this, and as frustrating as it is, being able to point to a city within the same country that does something better seems to almost always be better for motivating change. If Quebec City does things right today, it can be used as a lever to move other cities in the right direction tomorrow.