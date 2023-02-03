The usefulness of transit is still unpredictable.
Too often, a conservative approach to transit planning leaves us with less rather than more.
The story of public transit — and especially rapid transit — is often one of happy accidents. One of the most wonderful examples of this can be found in New York, where transit lines, sometimes built as much as 100 years ago, have in recent years become critical parts of ridership growth on the subway network. How could transportation planners have anti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.