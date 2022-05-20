Things I've changed my mind about - LCD Screens, Fare Gates, Integrated Transfers
I've been studying and following transport for a long time - and some of my opinions have changed a lot!
One of the most important things I think anyone can do when they spend a lot of time talking about any topic is constantly reassess their views. I like to consider myself a person of science, and of course a fundamental principle in science is that when new information becomes available, things should change.
Now, since so much of my writing and my vide…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.