What am I even doing? My approach to YouTube.
Being a creator is a weird and wonderful thing. This is how I do it.
One of the most common comments (and emails, and Instagram and Twitter messages, etc.) I receive goes along the lines of “How do you make so many YouTube videos?” And that’s actually natural: I am Reece Martin, transit YouTuber, and I think many people forget the second part.
A weird thing about people who do YouTube is that they often learn a lot and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.