So, before you ask: no, this article is not about the ride quality on buses or trains, a discussion I could definitely write a longer more detailed article separate on. Instead, today I wanted to reflect on something higher level that I notice when I’m riding rail systems. To some extent this will be preaching to the choir, but I also do try to tune in to the minute parts of the transit riding experience regularly, because I think the users perspective is so critical and ascertaining why things make us feel a certain way is valuable!

Interior of a Montreal Metro Azure train.

Travelling from city to city, I often find that there is a different feeling to hopping from rail line to rail line: even when the frequency isn’t great, I had to argue the experience of riding trains often feels more seamless and relaxing, and I wanted to discuss why.

Before I get into the details, I want to try to flesh out what I mean when describing the train riding experience — in part, it’s a sense that I rarely notice myself travelling from place to place, but the waiting-at-stations also feels less notable even when it’s for a similar amount of time as it would be for a bus.

A typical North American bus shelter, when they exist.

I think the first big thing that stands out to me when riding a rail line is that it’s generally a lot easier to know where you are, even in unfamiliar territory or underground. A big part of this is the superior wayfinding you’ll find onboard most trains when compared to buses, but I’d also argue that for obvious reasons train stations are much better signed than bus stops. Importantly, I’d also argue that announcements for train stations tend to be more clear, the distance between them tends to be greater, and the period of deceleration before a stop is also longer so you’re less likely to miss your station, and more relatably: you’re less likely to worry about missing your station. I’d also argue that the cost of missing your stop and having to backtrack on a rail service is much lower than on a bus — which leads into our second topic.

Broadly speaking, waiting for trains is much less unpleasant than waiting for buses. The most obvious reason for this is that train services frequently have full stations, which have an enormous number of benefits over even the best bus stops.

For one you’re probably protected from the weather and the elements, which when waiting for a bus can be one of the most pressing things that makes you look at your phone and see when the next bus is coming around. Even looking at places with decent bus shelters, I find they are almost always mostly glass, while stations much more commonly use solid canopies that provide pleasant shade in the summer — Getting rid of this immediate stress works wonders. In 2023, many stations are even air conditioned, removing yet another “oh yeah I’m uncomfortable because…” moment.

The platform of a Toronto subway station.

At the same time, much as like when riding a train vs. a bus, it’s much easier to miss a bus because the driver doesn’t see you, whereas trains generally stop at all stations — meaning that there isn’t a constant anxiety of “where’s the bus, I can’t let it miss me!”. The other nice thing about getting on the train is that you wait on a train platform to catch a train, but you might be waiting on the side of the street for any number of reasons — and it’s sadly not uncommon in some places that you might be afraid someone will look down on you (this is some thing I have personal experience with). That’s just something you’re never going to worry about at a train station — everyone’s getting on the train.

There is also another consideration here though: a lot of bus stops are just in generally unpleasant places near fast moving traffic, these are loud and you’re breathing car exhaust — and they just suck. I should also note that once you’re waiting on a train platform, you’ve already passed fare payment, and so that anxiety also isn’t with you. I remember in high school always being worried that my fare card might not work!

The interior of a typical North American city bus, from Ottawa.

The last big differentiator I want to talk about is space and comfort. There’s obviously a ride quality element to this, but honestly there’s something to be said for the fact that trains are just larger. While I have been riding a lot of trains recently, I’ve also been riding a lot of long distance regional buses, and even just the experience of getting on and off through a single door isn’t nice — especially when you have to squeeze down a narrow aisle with low headroom. That experience on a train just doesn’t cause me stress. Train seating layouts on average are just more comfortable I would say, allowing you to stretch out your legs more, placing people in less awkward positions and forcing less bumping into one another and running shoulders. While I understand why some people don’t like the longitudinal seating layout seen on the Overground and the Elizabeth Line in London, I’ve got to say it’s really good for giving you some space to stretch out your legs when compared to the average bus.

The interior of a London Overground train.

So yeah, those are my basic takes on why I like rail, and why I think it often makes journeys feel faster than they really are! I’d love to hear your comments on the topic — please just don’t say “rail is smoother!”