Zurich, the Northern Line, Toronto and some thoughts on a new Regional Rail Project.
An interesting observation about transfer capacity, and a potential new way to approach network design.
So, the cat is out of the bag: I am working on an explainer video on the Zurich S-Bahn. Now, despite thoughts that anything Swiss must be a world away from transit in North America, the Zurich S-Bahn in particular actually has a surprising amount in common, at least at a fundamental level with regional rail systems here - most notably GO transit. With a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RMTransit to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.